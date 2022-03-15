Watch
Stacey Abrams says she's more ready to be Georgia governor

Posted at 10:47 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 22:47:48-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is telling Georgia voters that “I did the work and now I want the job."

She argued Tuesday that the last four years since she narrowly lost the 2018 governor’s race to Brian Kemp have left her better prepared to govern as she runs again in 2022.

Abrams launched a statewide tour on Monday with stops in Cuthbert, Warner Robins and Atlanta.

She's unopposed in the May 24 Democratic primary. Kemp faces a primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, leaving it uncertain who will be the GOP nominee on Nov. 8.

