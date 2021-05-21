Watch
Stacey Abrams has deal for 2 more political thrillers

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE - Stacey Abrams, a Georgia Democrat who has launched a multimillion-dollar effort to combat voter suppression, speaks at the University of New England in Portland, Maine on Jan. 22, 2020. Berkley announced Tuesday that it had acquired rights to three out-of-print novels by Abrams that she had written nearly 20 years ago under the name Selena Montgomery. Berkley, a Penguin Random House imprint, will begin reissuing the books; “Rules of Engagement,” “The Art of Desire” and “Power of Persuasion," in 2022. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Posted at 8:57 PM, May 20, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 20 years after her first novels were published, Stacey Abrams is hitting full stride as a writer.

The voting rights activist, grassroots organizer and former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate has a deal for two political thrillers. Doubleday and Anchor Books announced the deal Thursday.

The new novels will bring back the intrepid law clerk Avery Keene from her current work, “While Justice Sleeps,” which came out last week and is already a New York Times bestseller with more than 100,000 copies in print.

Earlier this month, Berkley announced it was reissuing a trilogy of romance novels by Abrams that were published in the early 2000s.

