Spa shootings could be first test of Georgia hate crimes law

ATLANTA (AP) — The murder case against a white man accused of shooting and killing six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses could become the first big test for Georgia’s new hate crimes law. The 21-year-old told police that the attacks Tuesday weren't racially motivated and claimed to have a sex addiction. Because most of the victims were women of Asian descent, there’s skepticism of that explanation and public clamoring for hate crime charges. Some lawmakers and legal experts say using the law is important for the victims and the community and to show how to prove violence motivated by bias.