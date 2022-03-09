South Georgia city aims to remove Confederate statue

CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia city is moving ahead with plans to remove its Confederate monument from a park.

The newly elected Cordele City Commission voted last month to remove the tall monument. The decision came after about 8,000 residents signed a petition seeking the removal of the statue.

Cordele voters in November elected four Black commissioners to the five-member commission.

New commission Chairman Joshua Deriso told Georgia Public Broadcasting that the election represented change, though he said many people aren't necessarily ready for that.

The lone white member voted against moving the statue. He cited the risk of a lawsuit, partly because of a Georgia law protecting Confederate monuments.