Sheriff: Slain deputies ambushed serving warrant in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say two deputies were killed in an ambush while serving a warrant at a home in a suburb near Atlanta.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the deputies had returned to their vehicle Thursday night after knocking on the door when another car pulled up. The deputies got out of the vehicle and were talking to a suspect when shots were fired.

Law enforcement officers swarmed the neighborhood and a standoff ensued. Court records identified two suspects taken into custody as Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook.

Golden was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault on law officers.

Records show the deputies had a warrant to arrest Cook on outstanding theft charges. Cobb County is northwest of Atlanta.