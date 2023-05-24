September 11 recognized as First Responders Appreciation Day in Georgia

September 11 will now be recognized as First Responders Appreciation Day in Georgia.

According to State Representative Sheila Jones, Gov. Brian Kemp signed the legislation, House Bill 373, into law on April 26. The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Jones.

“I am proud to carry this legislation that celebrates and honors Georgia’s first responders,” said Rep. Jones. “The sacrifices made by first responders exemplifies the heroic and dangerous work that first responders do across our state, and it is abundantly fitting that we recognize this day in their honor.”

Under HB 373, all Georgians, state agencies, educational institutions and members of the media are encouraged to participate in activities and programs that show appreciation to first responders, according to Georgia House of Representatives' press release.

The bill received final passage by the Georgia Senate on March 20.