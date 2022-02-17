Watch
Senate launches group to examine embattled US prison system

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., takes a question from a reporter during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2021. The U.S. Senate is launching a bipartisan working group of lawmakers to scrutinize conditions within the federal Bureau of Prisons in the wake of Associated Press reporting that uncovered widespread corruption and abuse in federal prisons across the U.S. The working group is led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia and Sen. Mike Braun, an Indiana Republican. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Feb 17, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate is launching a bipartisan working group of lawmakers to scrutinize conditions within the Bureau of Prisons following reporting by The Associated Press that uncovered widespread corruption and abuse in federal prisons.

The working group is led by Georgia Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun. The group told the AP on Thursday it aims to develop policies and proposals to strengthen oversight of the beleaguered federal prison system and improve communication between the Bureau of Prisons and Congress.

The group says it will examine the conditions of incarceration inside America’s 122 federal prisons, protect human rights and promote transparency.

