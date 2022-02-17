Senate launches group to examine embattled US prison system

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate is launching a bipartisan working group of lawmakers to scrutinize conditions within the Bureau of Prisons following reporting by The Associated Press that uncovered widespread corruption and abuse in federal prisons.

The working group is led by Georgia Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun. The group told the AP on Thursday it aims to develop policies and proposals to strengthen oversight of the beleaguered federal prison system and improve communication between the Bureau of Prisons and Congress.

The group says it will examine the conditions of incarceration inside America’s 122 federal prisons, protect human rights and promote transparency.