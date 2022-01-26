Sen. Warnock reports $9.8M raised to Herschel Walker's $5.4M

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia reports raising a hefty $9.8 million in the last quarter of 2021, nearly twice the fundraising haul touted by Herschel Walker, the leading Republican contender for the seat.

Walker's campaign released a statement Wednesday saying the former football star had raised $5.4 million in the three-month period ending Dec. 31.

Walker is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Raphael Warnock, who must defend his seat in November after being elected Georgia's first Black senator in a runoff a year ago.

Walker is a political newcomer, but he's well-known for his football career with the University of Georgia and in the NFL. He's also running with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.