Sen. Warnock introduces bill to cap insulin costs in Georgia, nationwide

(WTXL) — On Thursday, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock introduced legislation to cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin for Georgians and Americans.

The Affordable Insulin Now Act will require Medicare and private group or individual plans to cap patients' out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month.

One estimate from the Health Care Cost Institute says that diabetics spend nearly $6,000 a year on insulin alone.

“Too many Georgians have or know someone who has diabetes, and too many live with the burden of treating this chronic condition with critical insulin that’s costing them more and more,” said Sen. Warnock.

Medicare Part D plans, both stand-alone drug plans and Medicare Advantage drug plans, would be required to charge no more than $35 for whichever insulin products they cover in 2023 and 2024, and for all insulin products beginning in 2025.