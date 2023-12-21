SEE WHERE: Passing lanes to be built on roads in Lowndes, Lanier Counties

The Georgia Department of Transportation is working to add passing lanes on roads passing through Lowndes and Lanier Counties.

The goal is to improve traffic flow in parts of South Georgia.

Read the news release below to see which roads will be affected.

GDOT NEWS RELEASE:

Georgia Department of Transportation construction contracts will improve traffic operations in Lowndes, Lanier and Coffee counties by providing safe passing lanes on rural two-lane state routes.

A lack of passing opportunities on these routes can be caused by limited sight distance or heavy oncoming traffic. Construction of passing lanes will require widening and reconstructing portions of two state routes.

A contract valued at approximately $12 million was awarded to build passing lanes at four locations on US 221/State Route (SR) 31 from SR 7 in Lowndes County to SR 135 in Lanier County. An approximately $5 million contract will widen and reconstruct SR 32 to provide two passing lanes from Roberts Cemetery Road in Coffee County to Cody Road in Bacon County. This is a Transportation Investment Act (TIA) project and will be supervised by the Waycross office. Start dates haven't been determined for either contract, but construction is expected to be complete in the summer of 2025, subject to change.

Another construction contract is located in Clinch County, but may impact Lanier County residents who travel SR 38. That's the resurfacing of SR 38 West from the Lanier County line to east of Cogdell Street in Homerville, Clinch County. It is an approximately $9 million contract that will be supervised by the Waycross office.

For more information on these and other contracts awarded Dec. 1 to the lowest qualified bidder, go to Award Announcement [dot.us13.list-manage.com].

