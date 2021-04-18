Watch
Savannah college plans largest US college movie studio
Posted at 6:38 PM, Apr 18, 2021
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Savannah College of Art and Design says it plans a expansion of its film and digital media studio that will make it the largest college movie studio in the country.

SCAD says its Savannah Film Studios will include a 10.9-acre backlot, a new digital stage and three new soundstages. The first stage of the expansion will open this fall with the backlot completed by 2023.

The project will also include a building for set design and costume design and classroom space. SCAD also plans a second digital stage to open in Atlanta in 2022. The Savannah expansion could make the coastal area more attractive for movie, television and video game productions.

