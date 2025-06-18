Robinson wins over voters in Cairo special election

CAIRO, GA (WTXL) — Edgar Robinson will be the next mayor of Cairo with nearly one thousand people voting in a special election.

According to the Grady County Supervisor of Elections, Robinson won 71% of the vote during Tuesday’s election.

Shenkia Johnson received 16% of the vote with Silvia Salgado taking the remaining 13%.

Robinson will replace Booker T. Gainor who resigned from the role back in March.

