Qualified candidates for vacated S.W. Georgia State Senator District 11 seat set for special election

(WTXL) — Three candidates have qualified to be on the ballot for the Jan. 31 special election to the Georgia State Senate.

The state senate district 11 seat became open after Republican incumbent Sen. Dean Burke resigned Dec. 31 to assume a position with the Georgia Department of Community Health.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State Elections website, John H. Monds, a Libertarian, Sam Watson, a Republican, and Mary Weaver-Anderson, a Democrat, have qualified to be on the special election ballot.

The senate district 11 seat encompasses Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Colquitt and Cook counties in southwest Georgia.

The Associated Press notes Burke, of Bainbridge, won election to the Georgia senate in 2013.