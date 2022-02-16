Watch
Prosecutors build case for hate crimes in Arbery killing

AP
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. Legal experts say federal hate crimes charges in the 2020 chase and killing of Ahmaud Arbery could prove more difficult to prosecute than the fall murder trial that ended in convictions of three white men. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)
Posted at 8:32 AM, Feb 16, 2022
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecution witnesses are scheduled to retake the stand in the federal hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

Jurors were to return to the federal courthouse in coastal Brunswick to hear more witness testimony Wednesday morning.

The second trial in the young Black man's killing began this week, with prosecutors saying they will show that Arbery was chased and shot in February 2020 because of his skin color.

Defense attorneys say father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, made wrong assumptions about Arbery, but weren't motivated by race.

