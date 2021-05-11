Watch
Prosecutor plans to seek death penalty in spa shootings

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE-In this Tuesday, March 16, 2021, file photo, officials stand in front of a massage parlor after a shooting, in Atlanta. Robert Aaron Long, 22, accused of killing eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses was indicted Tuesday, May 11, 2021, on murder charges, and a prosecutor filed notice that she'll also seek hate crime charges and the death penalty. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 11, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — A man accused of killing eight people in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage businesses has been indicted on murder charges.

Six of the victims were women of Asian descent. A Fulton County prosecutor says she’ll seek hate crime charges and the death penalty after a grand jury indicted 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long on murder charges Tuesday.

The indictment only covers the four killings that happened at two spas in Atlanta.

It will be up to a separate grand jury in Cherokee County to decide on charges in the shooting at a spa near suburban Woodstock in which four were killed and one person was wounded.

