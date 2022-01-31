Watch
Plea deal in hate crime case in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery

The notice was filed Sunday
Stephen B. Morton/AP
Travis McMichael listens to one of his attorneys during a motion hearing before the trial of he and his father Greg McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jan 31, 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Court documents say the father and son convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery have reached a plea deal with prosecutors before standing trial on federal hate crime charges.

Prosecutors filed notice late Sunday about the plea agreements with Travis and Greg McMichael.

The deal needs approval by the federal judge. The McMichaels armed themselves and chased the Black man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood.

There was no mention of a plea deal for William “Roddie” Bryan, who joined the chase and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery. All three were convicted of murder in a state trial last fall.

