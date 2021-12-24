Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Partisan sparring follows rejection of Georgia Medicaid plan

items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at Lockheed Martin on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. The Biden administration's decision to revoke approval of Georgia's plan to require Medicaid recipients to meet a work requirement was jeered by top Republicans in the state but welcomed by Democrats as an opportunity for a bigger expansion of the health care program. U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said Thursday, Dec. 23, that implementing the work requirement during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would “only work to hinder the overall wellbeing of low-income Georgians.” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Partisan sparring follows rejection of Georgia Medicaid plan
Posted at 5:03 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 17:03:52-05

ATLANTA (AP) — The Biden administration’s decision to revoke approval of Georgia’s plan to require Medicaid recipients to meet a work requirement is being jeered by top Republicans in the state. But Democrats are welcoming it as an opportunity for a bigger expansion of the health care program.

U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Thursday the work requirement during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would not help low-income Georgians.

The work provision was part of the state’s plan to make a limited number of additional low-income Georgians eligible for Medicaid.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming