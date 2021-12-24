Partisan sparring follows rejection of Georgia Medicaid plan

ATLANTA (AP) — The Biden administration’s decision to revoke approval of Georgia’s plan to require Medicaid recipients to meet a work requirement is being jeered by top Republicans in the state. But Democrats are welcoming it as an opportunity for a bigger expansion of the health care program.

U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Thursday the work requirement during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would not help low-income Georgians.

The work provision was part of the state’s plan to make a limited number of additional low-income Georgians eligible for Medicaid.