Uncredited/AP
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation.
Officials: Fentanyl overdoses spreading across Georgia
Posted at 7:50 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 19:50:11-04

(AP) — Fentanyl overdoses are spreading across Georgia. Some people are taking pills sold to them as Xanax or Percocet.

Officials say they are finding overdose clusters around Savannah and Columbus. Most cases initially were found around Augusta.

The state Public Health Department warned of the problem in April. From Jan. 1 to April 19 in Chatham County, there were 336 suspected overdoses. That compares to 368 in all of last year.

Officials say counterfeit pills also are being found in Chattahoochee, Dooly, Harris, Muscogee, Schley and Taylor counties.

