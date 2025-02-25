New organization has big plans to spread awareness against domestic violence in Grady County

This past weekend, community members gathered at Davis Park in Cairo, Georgia, to celebrate the launch of the Resilience Mission Coalition.

Watch the story to hear how a new organization plans to help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Domestic Violence Deaths Surge in Georgia, a New Coalition Aims to Provide Support.

The number of domestic violence-related deaths is on the rise in Georgia, with a staggering 42% increase in 2022, bringing the total to 1,720 cases, according to the Common Cause Alliance for Emerging Power.

In response to this alarming trend, a new organization has emerged in rural South Georgia to offer education, resources, and support to those affected by domestic violence.

This past weekend, community members gathered at Davis Park in Cairo, Georgia, to celebrate the launch of the Resilience Mission Coalition, a group dedicated to combating domestic violence in Grady County. The event brought together residents, advocates, and organizers committed to raising awareness and providing critical resources.

High school senior Kaci Collins expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "I feel really good about it. I feel like I can be more open with my peers and adults."

The Resilience Mission Coalition, a collaboration between Cairo-based Mission Vision Foundation and the Vashi Center’s Resilient Communities of the Southwest Georgia sector in Thomasville, aims to educate young people about the warning signs of domestic violence and provide support for both teenagers and adults.

"We want to raise awareness in the community about ending teen domestic violence and educating people about the resources that are available to them," said Amanda Manard, one of the coalition’s organizers.

One of the key challenges in addressing domestic violence in rural areas is the limited access to resources and geographic isolation. According to the Rural Health Information Hub, these factors exacerbate the issue, making it difficult for victims to seek help.

"Rural Southwest Georgia communities often go under served," said organizer Quan Grant. "We're just bringing together all of those resources that some people may not know are available."

Silvia Salgado, another organizer with the coalition, emphasized the importance of breaking down barriers for those in need. "I'm passionate about helping other people overcome barriers and obstacles," she said.

For people like Kaci Collins, the coalition represents a vital support system. "I feel like it would be so much easier to identify if someone is trying to manipulate you, especially for troubled teens or people that don't have that guidance at home."

The coalition is currently planning its next event, which will be open to the Grady County community.

Those interested in learning more or seeking assistance are encouraged to reach out to rcswga@vashti.org.

