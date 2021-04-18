Man dies after running from officers; police dog shot

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot a police dog as he ran away from a traffic checkpoint in Georgia was found dead by a SWAT team in the woods several hours later.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says members of the SWAT team said they heard a gunshot as they tried to talk to the man in Douglasville about 5 a.m. Sunday and found him wounded with a gun nearby.

The GBI says the incident began three hours earlier when the man drove and then later ran away from a traffic checkpoint near Interstate 20.

Authorities say the police dog named “Jerry Lee” survived and is being treated by a veterinarian.