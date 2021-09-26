Letting the paint dry: Georgia city stalls freeze on murals

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Leaders in the south Georgia town of Thomasville are grappling with whether the city should regulate or restrict new public murals.

On Tuesday, an emergency resolution that would have imposed a 180-day moratorium failed because it didn’t get a four-vote supermajority of five votes to take effect immediately.

Councilmember David Hufstetler voted against the emergency rule. He says he wanted the normal delay between an ordinance being proposed and enacted to allow for public input.

Hufstetler says he doesn't see a problem the city needs to regulate. He says he prefers the city to respect private property rights.