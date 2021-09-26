Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Letting the paint dry: Georgia city stalls freeze on murals

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Thomasville
Thomasville
Posted at 7:22 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 19:22:46-04

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Leaders in the south Georgia town of Thomasville are grappling with whether the city should regulate or restrict new public murals.

On Tuesday, an emergency resolution that would have imposed a 180-day moratorium failed because it didn’t get a four-vote supermajority of five votes to take effect immediately.

Councilmember David Hufstetler voted against the emergency rule. He says he wanted the normal delay between an ordinance being proposed and enacted to allow for public input.

Hufstetler says he doesn't see a problem the city needs to regulate. He says he prefers the city to respect private property rights.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming