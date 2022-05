LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — A lane on an interstate highway in Lowndes County, Georgia has been closed.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the right northbound lane on Interstate 75 has been closed for the Exit 2 reconstruction project.

The department of transportation says the project began Thursday at 7 p.m. and is expected to last a month.

Crews are working to remove and rebuild the existing shoulder.