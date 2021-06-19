Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Kemp to decide if Juneteenth becomes Georgia holiday in 2022

items.[0].image.alt
Alyssa Pointer/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the Capitol building in Atlanta, Monday, April 27, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Governor Brian Kemp
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 16:54:00-04

ATLANTA (AP) — It was too late this year for Georgia state workers to get the new Juneteenth holiday off. But Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will soon face a decision about whether Georgia government agencies will close for Juneteenth next year.

State law fixes 12 paid holidays for public employees. But Kemp has wiggle room. That’s because Georgia observes two unnamed state holidays that used to commemorate Confederate Memorial Day on April 26 and Robert E. Lee’s birthday on Jan 19.

In 2020, Kemp designated the Jan. 19 holiday to be observed the Friday after Thanksgiving. The unnamed April 26 state holiday was observed the Friday before Easter. Spokesperson Cody Hall says Kemp will designate 2022's holidays “in coming weeks.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project