Kemp signs bill aimed at banning 'defund the police' efforts

Alyssa Pointer/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the Capitol building in Atlanta, Monday, April 27, 2020, during the coronavirus outbreak. Kemp did not say whether he would extend the shelter-in-place order that is set to expire at midnight Thursday. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Posted at 10:16 PM, May 07, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a law aimed at blocking “defund the police” efforts in larger Georgia cities and counties, saying it's unfair to “condemn and demonize” police officers.

The Republican governor signed the bill Friday at the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office gun range in Bethlehem.

The law would limit governments’ ability to cut police funding by more than 5% a year. Atlanta and Athens-Clarke County officials had last year debated but ultimately rejected plans to cut or redirect spending following racial injustice protests.

Most Democrats opposed restricting local control. A similar measure has become law in Florida, while other states are considering them.

