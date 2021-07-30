Kemp seeks to blame Biden for Georgia's low vaccination rate

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking to shift blame to President Joe Biden for Georgia’s poor vaccination rate as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue sprinting upward.

The Republican blames the Democratic president for not doing enough to move vaccines to permanent authorization from their current emergency use standard.

Kemp is calling on people to get vaccinated against the disease “if you're comfortable.” He says he'll seek other solutions only if Georgia hospitals begin to get overwhelmed.

Georgia ranks in the bottom 10 states for vaccination rates. The state recorded more than 4,800 positive tests for COVID-19 on Thursday, the worst number since Feb. 5. The daily case count has more than doubled in a week.