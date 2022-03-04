Watch
Kemp says he'll spend millions against Perdue in Georgia

Posted at 8:18 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 08:18:48-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign says it will spend at least $4.2 million on TV ads until the May 24 Republican primary. It's a sign Kemp aims to leverage his financial advantage to block former U.S. senator David Perdue's bid to unseat him.

Kemp reported $12.7 million in his main campaign account as of Jan. 31, while Perdue had less than $1 million in cash on hand.

Both Kemp and Perdue have been trying to position themselves as the Republican most likely to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams, who has no declared opposition in her party.

Perdue is betting support from former President Donald Trump can overcome his financial disadvantage.

