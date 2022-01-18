Kemp says $3B budget boost will bring 'a lot of good things'

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is pitching to lawmakers his plan to spend almost $3 billion more in the coming budget year.

His list includes proposed income tax rebates, pay raises for teachers, university employees and state employees, and more funding for K-12 and higher education.

State economist Jeffrey Dorfman forecasts the state can afford the spending. He says tax revenue will continue to grow after a potential flat patch later this year.

Months before elections, Kemp wants to spend $30.2 billion in the year beginning July 1.