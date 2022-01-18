Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Kemp says $3B budget boost will bring 'a lot of good things'

items.[0].image.alt
Ben Gray/AP
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, center, Speaker of the House David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan hold a news conference Wednesday evening, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, to condemn the breach of the U.S. Capitol. The 2020 election cycle has left Georgia's Republican governor bruised even though he wasn't on the ballot. The two Senate Republicans defeated in runoff elections included Kemp's hand-picked appointee, Kelly Loeffler. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Governor Brian Kemp
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 14:47:12-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is pitching to lawmakers his plan to spend almost $3 billion more in the coming budget year.

His list includes proposed income tax rebates, pay raises for teachers, university employees and state employees, and more funding for K-12 and higher education.

State economist Jeffrey Dorfman forecasts the state can afford the spending. He says tax revenue will continue to grow after a potential flat patch later this year.

Months before elections, Kemp wants to spend $30.2 billion in the year beginning July 1.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming