Kemp: Let parents opt kids out of masks through June 2023

Bill to be introduced in Ga. Legislature
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Atlanta. Kemp on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, said he would propose a law that would let parents opt their students out of masks in Georgia school districts that require them for all students to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Brian Kemp
Posted at 9:15 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 21:21:04-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to let Georgia public school parents opt their children out of school mask mandates would only run through June 30, 2023.

Kemp on Monday took repeated shots at Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as he discussed it, underlining the political basis of the move.

The measure, which is being introduced by Republican Sen. Clint Dixon of Buford, would say that school districts couldn’t require face coverings unless parents could opt their children out.

Kemp made the move after GOP primary rival David Perdue attacked Kemp for not doing more to end masking in schools.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

