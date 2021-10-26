Jury selection in Ahmaud Arbery slaying crawls into 2nd week

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jury selection in the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery has spilled into a second week.

Attorneys and the trial judge resumed their slow-moving task of questioning potential jurors Monday at the Glynn County courthouse in coastal Georgia.

The fatal shooting of the 25-year-old Black man by three white men dominated headlines last year, and many people showing up for jury duty have said they already have opinions about who's at fault.

By the time court adjourned Monday night, the judge had deemed nine additional prospective jurors to be fair-minded enough to remain. That means 32 total potential jurors have been qualified to advance. Dozens more are needed.