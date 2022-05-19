Watch
Jury hears closing arguments in trial over slain teacher

Elliott Minor/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006 file photo, missing teacher Tara Grinstead is displayed on a billboard in Ocilla, Ga. A Georgia man is standing trial on charges that he helped conceal the death of Tara Grinstead, who disappeared more than 13 years ago. Bo Dukes is charged with concealing a death, hindering the apprehension of a felon and lying to police after Tara Grinstead vanished from her home in rural Irwin County in October 2005. His trial began Monday, March 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Elliott Minor, File)
Posted at 2:42 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 14:42:49-04

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) — Closing arguments have ended in the trial of a Georgia man charged with murdering a popular high school teacher whose disappearance in 2005 remained a mystery for more than a decade.

Prosecutors told the jury Thursday in Irwin County Superior Court that Ryan Duke convicted himself when he told investigators in 2017 that he fatally struck Tara Grinstead while robbing her home for drug money. Duke's defense attorneys said Duke was pressured into giving a false confession and the real killer was another man convicted previously of helping dispose of Grinstead's body.

Duke told investigators he and a friend burned Grinstead's body in a pecan orchard. Bone fragments matching her DNA were later found there.

