Watch Now
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Judge won't dismiss election workers' suit against Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. A lawyer for Giuliani says he will not appear as scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Rudy Giuliani
Posted at 5:27 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 17:27:04-04

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020.

In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them by falsely stating that the pair engaged in election fraud while counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Giuliani argued to dismiss the lawsuit in a motion filed in June, saying the claims against him were inadequately pleaded and barred by First Amendment protections for free speech.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell in Washington on Monday rejected those arguments, allowing the lawsuit to move forward.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming