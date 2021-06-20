Watch
Judge to hear motions to toss Georgia ballot review case

Ben Gray/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, workers scan ballots as the Fulton County presidential recount gets underway at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. On Monday, June 21, 2021, a judge is set to hear arguments over whether a lawsuit that alleges fraud during the November general election in Georgia’s most populous county should be dismissed. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
Posted at 7:02 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 19:02:27-04

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge last month ordered absentee ballots in Georgia’s most populous county to be unsealed as part of a lawsuit alleging fraud during the November election. Now he’s set to hear arguments Monday over whether the whole lawsuit should be dismissed.

As part of the suit, the nine Georgia voters who filed it are seeking to inspect some 147,000 absentee ballots in Fulton County to determine whether there are illegitimate ballots among them.

It's one of a number of efforts around the country pushed by supporters of former President Donald Trump and others who allege that there was fraud during the 2020 election. State and federal authorities have repeatedly said there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the election.

