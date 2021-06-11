Watch
Judge rejects effort to return MLB All-Star Game to Georgia

John Amis/AP
FILE - This photo from Thursday July 30, 2020, shows cardboard cutouts of fans in seats during a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. A Manhattan judge has rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to return next month's All-Star Game to Atlanta, after it was moved to Denver after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
Posted at 8:09 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 20:09:10-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge has rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to return next month's All-Star Game to Atlanta.

U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Carponi ruled Thursday against a not-for-profit organization representing small businesses.

The lawsuit filed May 31 alleged that Major League Baseball acted unconstitutionally when it moved the game from the Atlanta Braves stadium to Denver after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law.

The rewrite of Georgia’s election rules followed former President Donald Trump’s repeated unproven claims of fraud after his presidential loss to President Joe Biden.

