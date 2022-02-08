Judge: Kemp can't use leadership committee funds for primary

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a “leadership committee” created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under a new state law must stop spending money to get the governor reelected during the Republican primary.

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue filed a lawsuit last month challenging the new law. Perdue is challenging Kemp in the primary.

Perdue and his campaign allege that the law gives Kemp a significant and unfair fundraising and spending advantage in the primary and asked the judge to declare it unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen found that Perdue’s lawsuit was likely to succeed and issued an order granting a preliminary injunction.