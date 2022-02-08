Watch
Judge: Kemp can't use leadership committee funds for primary

Republican challenger David Perdue filed lawsuit
John Bazemore/AP
Republican candidate for Georgia Governor former Sen. David Perdue arrives to speaks at a campaign stop at the Covington airport Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Covington, Ga. A “leadership committee” created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under a new state law must stop spending money to get the governor reelected during the Republican primary, a federal judge ruled Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Perdue, who's challenging Kemp in the primary, last month filed a lawsuit challenging the new law. Perdue and his campaign alleged that the law gave Kemp a significant and unfair fundraising and spending advantage in the primary and asked the judge to declare it unconstitutional. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, file)
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a “leadership committee” created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under a new state law must stop spending money to get the governor reelected during the Republican primary.

Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue filed a lawsuit last month challenging the new law. Perdue is challenging Kemp in the primary.

Perdue and his campaign allege that the law gives Kemp a significant and unfair fundraising and spending advantage in the primary and asked the judge to declare it unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen found that Perdue’s lawsuit was likely to succeed and issued an order granting a preliminary injunction.

