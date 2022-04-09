Watch
Inmate charged with murder 40 years after Georgia slaying

Victim vanished April 1982
This undated photo provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations shows Rene Blackmore. In a case that went unsolved for four decades, a grand jury in Georgia indicted 64-year-old Marcellus McCluster, already serving a life sentence for murder in an unrelated case, in the slaying of Rene Dawn Blackmore 40 years ago. Blackmore, 20, was an Army private stationed at Fort Benning when she vanished in April 1982. (Georgia Bureau of Investigations via AP)
Posted at 9:39 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 21:39:28-04

CUSSETA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate has been charged with murder in the killing 40 years ago of an Army soldier in Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a grand jury in Chattahoochee County indicted 64-year-old Marcellus McCluster after investigators linked him to the cold case slaying of Rene Dawn Blackmore.

The 20-year-old woman was serving as an Army private at Fort Benning when she vanished in April 1982.

Her body was found two months later. She had been killed by a shotgun blast. McCluser was already in prison serving a life sentence for an unrelated killing when he was charged with Blackmore's death.

Her mother, Donna Reitman, said in a statement that she had long assumed no one outside the family still cared.

