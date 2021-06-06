In Trump's shadow, Ga's. Kemp draws boos from GOP faithful

Watch
Jeff Amy/AP
FILE - In this May 15, 2021, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to Republicans at the 6th Congressional District convention in Alpharetta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)
JEKYLL ISLAND, Georgia (AP) — The divisions among Georgia Republicans after the 2020 election are being laid bare at the party's annual convention.

On Saturday, Gov. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was booed for his role in certifying President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump.

Kemp’s supporters tried to drown out the taunts, and Kemp pleaded for party harmony heading into the 2022 elections. But the scene at the convention shows the difficulty in keeping the GOP base happy while appealing to the moderates needed to win a battleground state like Georgia.

Still, Kemp escaped an attempt to censure him at the convention and he remains a favorite for the GOP nomination for governor.

