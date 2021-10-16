Watch
In trial over Arbery death, racial reckoning looms large

Stephen B. Morton/AP
FILE - In this May 16, 2020, file photo, a woman holds a sign during a rally to protest the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick, Ga. Arbery was shot and killed while running in a neighborhood outside the port city. Jury selection in the case is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 18. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)
Posted at 6:46 PM, Oct 16, 2021
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — As three white men prepare to stand trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, many in the slain Black man’s Georgia hometown see the case as a reckoning for the local justice system.

Arbery was chased and fatally shot in February 2020 after Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, saw him running in their neighborhood near the port city of Brunswick. More than two months passed before the McMichaels and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were charged with murder in the case. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday.

For many, it’s not just the white defendants on trial, but rather a justice system that allowed them to remain free for weeks after they pursued and killed a Black man. 

