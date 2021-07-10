Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

In Georgia, Kemp sets out to mend fractured GOP

items.[0].image.alt
John Bazemore/AP
In this July 7, 2021, photo Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp leaves his his campaign office after an interview in Atlanta. Kemp won the 2018 Republican primary for Georgia governor propelled by grassroots conservatives and a late endorsement from then-President Donald Trump. He went on to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams. Ahead of his Saturday reelection campaign launch, The Associated Press talked to Kemp about the race ahead, Abrams, Trump and the new Georgia political landscape. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
In Georgia, Kemp sets out to mend fractured GOP
Posted at 12:07 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 13:54:29-04

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — Brian Kemp often tells supporters to “keep choppin’ wood,” his way of urging a calm, deliberate approach — even in politics. Yet the Georgia governor also says he’ll be “running scared and hard” as he seeks a second term in 2022. It’s a necessary contradiction as the 57-year-old Republican tries to reassemble a once-dominant GOP coalition in his newfound battleground state. To do that next November, he must navigate Donald Trump’s false attacks about the 2020 election and Democrats’ ascendance with a fast-growing, increasingly metropolitan electorate that sided narrowly with President Joe Biden in November and sent two Atlanta Democrats to the U.S. Senate in January. Kemp on Saturday told his supporters “we need everyone engaged” citing Democratic unity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming