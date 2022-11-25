Watch Now
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Hyundai announces new Georgia plant's $1B parts supplier

José Muñoz
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
José Muñoz, global president and COO of Hyundai Motor Company and the president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America, speaks at the AutoMobility LA Auto Show Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
José Muñoz
Posted at 7:22 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 19:22:57-05

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast.

Officials say Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers.

The plant in Richmond Hill will make powertrains for Hyundai’s electric vehicles manufactured at its new plant scheduled to open in 2025 west of Savannah.

It will also make components for a Kia plant in West Point and another Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming