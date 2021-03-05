House joins effort to put Georgia on daylight time for good

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's representatives are joining senators in a bid to stop the twice annual change between standard time and daylight saving time.

House representatives voted 112-48 Friday for a bill to permanently switch Georgia to daylight saving time if Congress authorizes it.

Senators last week passed a bill calling for Georgia to observe standard time year-round, unless Congress lets states switch to daylight time permanently.

In that case, the bill calls for Georgia to observe daylight saving time 12 months a year.

Permanent adoption of daylight saving time would mean another hour of light on winter evenings, but a sunrise after 8 a.m. in Georgia on the shortest days.