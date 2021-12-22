Hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 climbing in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen almost 50% in Georgia in the last month, and the number of infections detected continues to accelerate.

More than 1,200 patients were hospitalized statewide Monday with the respiratory illness. That’s well below the record of roughly 6,000 that was reached in early September. But it’s well above the recent low of 824 patients recorded on Nov. 22.

COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized remain overwhelmingly unvaccinated. At the four-hospital Northeast Georgia Health System based in Gainesville, every single COVID-19 patient who was in an intensive care unit was unvaccinated.