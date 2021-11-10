Watch
Gun maker Remington moves to Georgia in $100M, 856-job deal

ATLANTA (AP) — Gunmaker Remington Firearms will move its headquarters from upstate New York to Georgia, with plans to open a factory and research operation there.

The company announced Monday that it would invest $100 million in the operation in LaGrange, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta, hiring 856 people over five years.

It wasn’t immediately clear what effect the transfer would have on Remington’s operations in New York and Tennessee.

The company owns the parts of the former Remington Outdoor Co. which make rifles, shotguns and some handguns. The former parent auctioned its assets in pieces last year during a bankruptcy proceeding in Alabama.

