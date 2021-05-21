Group: Georgia can block internet firms from censoring views

ATLANTA (AP) — The leader of a conservative group told Georgia state lawmakers that free speech rights of Americans should at least partially override the private property rights of internet companies.

Heartland Institute President James Taylor argued Thursday that large technology companies are improperly censoring speech.

The House Science and Technology Committee hearing could lay groundwork for Georgia lawmakers to consider bills to oppose such actions. Conservatives say their viewpoints are discriminated against by companies including Facebook and Twitter.

Democrats are skeptical of the arguments. They say the state is trying to infringe on private companies, and that the federal government is better situated to solve any problems.