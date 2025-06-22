Grady County's International Fair unites the community with heartwarming support

CAIRO, GA. (WTXL) — In the heart of Cairo, Georgia, neighbors came together in a profound way this month during Grady County’s International Fair, transforming a local gathering into a celebration of generosity, resilience, and community pride.

Grady County’s International Fair provided an opportunity for families to receive free clothing with support from sponsors like Walmart and Mission Vision Foundation.

The event also featured local small business vendors, promoting cultural diversity and economic opportunity.

Held at Davis Park, the fair was more than a cultural showcase—it became a lifeline for many residents facing financial challenges. A free clothing giveaway, supported by local sponsors, was one of the highlights of the day, offering essential items to families in need.

"People don't have funds to go out and get stuff like that, so it's a blessing," said Cairo resident Patty Biggs, who attended the event with her family.“I saw some pants. So I got some pants and socks,” she added with a smile.The giveaway was made possible through the support of community partners including Walmart, the Mission Vision Foundation, and Less Fortunate Lives Matter, who helped fund and organize the event.

Pamela Howard, the fair’s master of ceremonies, emphasized the importance of offering resources to local families.

"Right now, we have a lot of families that are having a hard time. We do know that there is a community that's dealing with a lot," Howard said.But the fair wasn't only about meeting material needs. It was also a vibrant space for local entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses and connect with neighbors. The event featured a variety of vendors offering unique products—including flavored waters like cantaloupe, pineapple, and horchata—highlighting the rich cultural diversity in the region.

"It's just a space where the community can come out and network and just see who is around you," Howard said."To be able to be around the people you live with and network together—that’s what this is all about."The Grady County International Fair takes place on the third Saturday of every month, offering recurring opportunities for connection, support, and celebration.

