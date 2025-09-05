Governor Brian Kemp sends over 300 Guardsmen to support D.C. Public Safety Mission

ATLANTA, GA — Governor Brian Kemp announced on Friday that the Georgia National Guard is providing support for the public safety mission in Washington, D.C.

In a press release, it states 316 Guardsmen were sent and will mobilize in and around the nation's capital to "aid in restoring public safety following the president's executive order declaring a crime emergency in the District of Columbia, dated August 11, 2025."

Governor Kemp said,

Georgia is proud to stand with the Trump administration in its mission to ensure the security and beauty of our nation's capital. We share a commitment to upholding public safety and are grateful to these brave Guardsmen and women, for the families that support them, and for their dedication to service above self. As they have demonstrated again and again, our Georgia Guard is well equipped to fulfill both this mission and its obligations to the people of our state.

The release states specific tasks will vary based on the needs of law enforcement partners.

