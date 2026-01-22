Governor Brian Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of major winter storm in Georgia

Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday ahead of a major winter storm forecasted to bring significant accumulations of snow, ice, freezing rain, and sleet to North Georgia beginning late Friday, January 23rd, through Monday, January 26th.

The executive order states the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for North Georgia, which may be upgraded to either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory. The impacted area may extend to parts of Central Georgia, including the Metro Atlanta area.

The order states the winter storm is projected to produce wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour, which will exacerbate potential damage to public and private property. Due to the possibility of snow and ice accumulation, fallen trees and downed power lines, Georgia's roadways will likely become hazardous or impassible, hindering access to essential public services.

The executive order activates several emergency measures to protect public safety and maintain essential services during the storm.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency will activate the Georgia Emergency Operations Plan and the Georgia State Operations Center. All state resources will be made available to assist in preparation, response, and recovery activities throughout the state.

The order states the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up to 500 Georgia National Guard troops for preparation, response, and recovery efforts. The troops will be called up to State Active Duty as necessary by the Adjutant General.

The Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia Department of Public Safety will take all necessary action to ensure the expeditious movement of utility vehicles, equipment, and personnel through the state to eliminate power outages.

The executive order also establishes specific weight, height, and length restrictions for vehicles traveling through Georgia for emergency relief purposes. Commercial vehicles operating outside these restrictions must obtain permits from the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Price gouging related to goods and services necessary for preparation, response, and recovery activities is prohibited under the order. This includes petroleum products, propane, and heating fuels.

The state of emergency will remain valid for seven days, expiring Thursday, January 29th, at 11:59 p.m., unless renewed by the governor.

You can read the full order here.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

