Watch Now
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Gov. Kemp signs bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

Gender Dysphoria Disabilities Act
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate and House, May 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. A federal ruling on Aug. 16, 2022, that gender dysphoria is covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act, could help block conservative political efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming care, advocates and experts say. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Gender Dysphoria Disabilities Act
Posted at 3:29 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 15:52:22-04

Georgia Gov. Kemp signed a bill into law Thursday, banning most gender-affirming care in Georgia for transgender people under the age of 18.

SB 140 states it would prohibit certain surgical procedures for the treatment of gender dysphoria in minors from being performed in hospitals and other licensed healthcare facilities.

According to Associated Press, doctors could still be able to prescribe medicines that would block puberty under the Georgia bill, but Republicans say restrictions on other treatments are needed to prevent children from making decisions they will regret later.

Senators gave the bill final passage with a vote of 31-21 Tuesday, which is the final step before sending it to the governor's desk to be signed into law or vetoed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming