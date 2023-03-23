Gov. Kemp signs bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

Georgia Gov. Kemp signed a bill into law Thursday, banning most gender-affirming care in Georgia for transgender people under the age of 18.

SB 140 states it would prohibit certain surgical procedures for the treatment of gender dysphoria in minors from being performed in hospitals and other licensed healthcare facilities.

According to Associated Press, doctors could still be able to prescribe medicines that would block puberty under the Georgia bill, but Republicans say restrictions on other treatments are needed to prevent children from making decisions they will regret later.

Senators gave the bill final passage with a vote of 31-21 Tuesday, which is the final step before sending it to the governor's desk to be signed into law or vetoed.

