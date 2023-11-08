Watch Now
Gov. Kemp renews state of emergency, extending Georgia gas tax suspension

The order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on November 29, 2023
Paul Sakuma/AP
**FILE** Gas leaks out of the nozzle as Shell customer Anne Koenig pumps gas at a Shell gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., in this July 1, 2007 file photo. Individuals took a shopping break in June, boosting their spending at the slowest pace in nine months as high gasoline prices and fallout from the housing slump made people think twice about buying. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)
Posted at 10:42 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 10:42:25-05

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Gov. Brian Kemp announced another order extending the state of emergency in Georgia. The extension suspends the state's excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel.

The State of Emergency and the gas tax suspension will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on November 29, 2023.

Gov. Kemp said, “I'm proud this action has helped keep millions of dollars in hardworking Georgians' pockets and look forward to continuing to see that impact with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching. I'm also grateful for the partnership of the General Assembly as it prepares to enter a special session where legislators will be called on to ratify this measure."

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $2.89. That price is 51 cents below the national average.

