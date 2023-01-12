Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for tornadoes, severe storms

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency Thursday evening due to severe storm system and tornadoes.
The Governor also ordered all relevant agencies to respond to affected communities with an "all-hands-on-deck" approach.
The full executive order can be found below:
Throughout this evening, Marty’s and my thoughts will return to those impacted by today’s severe storms and tornadoes.
I have declared a State of Emergency and ordered all relevant agencies to respond with an all-hands-on-deck approach to the affected communities. pic.twitter.com/CSSMCXFBuA
