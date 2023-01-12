Watch Now
Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for tornadoes, severe storms

georgia state of emergency
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jan 12, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency Thursday evening due to severe storm system and tornadoes.

The Governor also ordered all relevant agencies to respond to affected communities with an "all-hands-on-deck" approach.

The full executive order can be found below:

