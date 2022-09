ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency order for all counties in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian.

According to a statement from Gov. Kemp's office, the State of Emergency will go into effect 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 and will expire at midnight on Friday, Oct. 28.

The full executive order can be found below.

State of Emergency Georgia by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd